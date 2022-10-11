Zscaler Inc. (ZS): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

At the end of the latest market close, Zscaler Inc. (ZS) was valued at $157.18. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $169.49 while reaching the peak value of $170.3259 and lowest value recorded on the day was $154.1436. The stock current value is $149.46.Recently in News on October 10, 2022, Zscaler Announces Resignation of Amit Sinha as President; Sinha to Remain on the Board of Directors. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that Amit Sinha has accepted a CEO position at a privately-held technology company and will resign from Zscaler effective October 21, 2022. Dr. Sinha will continue his role as a member of the company’s Board of Directors. Functions of R&D, Cloud Operations and Customer Support that reported to Dr. Sinha will now report directly to Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO. You can read further details here

Zscaler Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $323.55 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $125.12 for the same time period, recorded on 05/18/22.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) full year performance was -41.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zscaler Inc. shares are logging -60.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $125.12 and $376.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1871881 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zscaler Inc. (ZS) recorded performance in the market was -51.08%, having the revenues showcasing 4.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.18B, as it employees total of 4975 workers.

The Analysts eye on Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

During the last month, 26 analysts gave the Zscaler Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 160.15, with a change in the price was noted +19.97. In a similar fashion, Zscaler Inc. posted a movement of +15.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,402,208 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZS is recording 1.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.69.

Technical rundown of Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Raw Stochastic average of Zscaler Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.53%.

Considering, the past performance of Zscaler Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.69%, alongside a downfall of -41.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.15% during last recorded quarter.