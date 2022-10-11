TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP): Up ahead of its competition

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP), which is $21.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $22.20 after opening rate of $18.77 while the lowest price it went was recorded $16.46 before closing at $20.05.Recently in News on September 1, 2022, TOP Financial Group Limited Enters into Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Australian Broker Top 500 Sec PTY Ltd. TOP Financial Group Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TOP), a fast-growing online brokerage firm located in Hong Kong specializing in the trading of local and foreign equities, futures, options products and other financial services, today announced that the Company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire Australia-headquartered brokerage firm TOP 500 Sec PTY Ltd. (the “Target”). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TOP Financial Group Limited shares are logging -58.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 205.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.00 and $50.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 704868 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) recorded performance in the market was 25.96%, having the revenues showcasing -32.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 750.07M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TOP Financial Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Raw Stochastic average of TOP Financial Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TOP Financial Group Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.96%. The shares increased approximately by 72.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 99.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.70% during last recorded quarter.