This is to seal it as Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) shares are down -17.17% from its 52-week low

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) is priced at $0.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.5753 and reached a high price of $0.5798, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.59. The stock touched a low price of $0.4713.Recently in News on October 6, 2022, Rockley Photonics to Expand Free-Living Human Study of Its Bioptx Biosensing Band Across Broader Group of Participants. Expansion marks progress in the development of wearable biosensing platform to monitor multiple key biomarkers in real-time. You can read further details here

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.1400 on 03/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.4713 for the same time period, recorded on 10/10/22.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) full year performance was -93.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares are logging -93.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and -17.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.58 and $7.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 707712 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) recorded performance in the market was -88.96%, having the revenues showcasing -78.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 70.20M, as it employees total of 302 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9063, with a change in the price was noted -2.00. In a similar fashion, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited posted a movement of -80.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 843,038 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY)

Raw Stochastic average of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.51%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -88.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -89.25%, alongside a downfall of -93.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -34.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -60.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -78.16% during last recorded quarter.