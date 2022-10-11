The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Denbury Inc. (DEN)

At the end of the latest market close, Denbury Inc. (DEN) was valued at $92.70. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $93.17 while reaching the peak value of $104.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $90.01. The stock current value is $99.02.Recently in News on October 6, 2022, Denbury to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Results. Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) plans to issue its Third Quarter 2022 financial and operating results prior to the market opening on Thursday, November 3, 2022. On the same day, the Company is scheduled to host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time). The presentation webcast will be available, both live and for replay, on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call should dial in shortly before the scheduled start time. You can read further details here

Denbury Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $104.05 on 10/10/22, with the lowest value was $56.59 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Denbury Inc. (DEN) full year performance was 38.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Denbury Inc. shares are logging 4.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $56.59 and $94.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4463453 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Denbury Inc. (DEN) recorded performance in the market was 29.29%, having the revenues showcasing 65.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.94B, as it employees total of 740 workers.

Analysts verdict on Denbury Inc. (DEN)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Denbury Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 75.86, with a change in the price was noted +29.27. In a similar fashion, Denbury Inc. posted a movement of +41.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 716,860 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DEN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Denbury Inc. (DEN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Denbury Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.01%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Denbury Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.10%, alongside a boost of 38.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.01% during last recorded quarter.