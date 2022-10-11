The RealReal Inc. (REAL) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.45M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The RealReal Inc. (REAL), which is $1.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.49 after opening rate of $1.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.34 before closing at $1.49.Recently in News on October 3, 2022, The RealReal Announces A Circular Partnership With Jimmy Choo On National Consignment Day. Today in celebration of National Consignment Day, The RealReal – the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods – announces A Circular Partnership with global luxury accessories brand Jimmy Choo, who will for the first time offer resale to Jimmy Choo clients from October 6. In a collective effort to increase awareness and adoption of the circular economy, this partnership enables Jimmy Choo clients to easily consign their pre-loved luxury items through The RealReal. Qualifying consignors will also receive a complimentary styling experience with Jimmy Choo. You can read further details here

The RealReal Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.9050 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.3400 for the same time period, recorded on 10/10/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) full year performance was -88.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The RealReal Inc. shares are logging -92.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $17.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3392642 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The RealReal Inc. (REAL) recorded performance in the market was -88.37%, having the revenues showcasing -45.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 142.79M, as it employees total of 3355 workers.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.5183, with a change in the price was noted -2.36. In a similar fashion, The RealReal Inc. posted a movement of -63.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,743,473 in trading volumes.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The RealReal Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.48%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The RealReal Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -88.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.49%, alongside a downfall of -88.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.56% during last recorded quarter.