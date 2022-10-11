The Mosaic Company (MOS): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

At the end of the latest market close, The Mosaic Company (MOS) was valued at $51.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $51.79 while reaching the peak value of $53.28 and lowest value recorded on the day was $50.935. The stock current value is $52.69.Recently in News on October 3, 2022, The Mosaic Company Announces Hurricane Ian Impacts. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that North American Phosphates was negatively impacted by damage caused by Hurricane Ian. You can read further details here

The Mosaic Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $79.28 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $37.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) full year performance was 30.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Mosaic Company shares are logging -33.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $33.59 and $79.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3724000 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Mosaic Company (MOS) recorded performance in the market was 34.11%, having the revenues showcasing 17.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.28B, as it employees total of 12525 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Mosaic Company (MOS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 52.61, with a change in the price was noted -12.95. In a similar fashion, The Mosaic Company posted a movement of -19.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,164,401 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MOS is recording 0.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

Technical breakdown of The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Raw Stochastic average of The Mosaic Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.96%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Mosaic Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.66%, alongside a boost of 30.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.43% during last recorded quarter.