Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): Investing has never been easier

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is priced at $67.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $69.85 and reached a high price of $69.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $69.75. The stock touched a low price of $67.01.Recently in News on June 16, 2022, TSMC FinFlex™, N2 Process Innovations Debut at 2022 North America Technology Symposium. TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today showcased the newest innovations in its advanced logic, specialty, and 3D IC technologies at the Company’s 2022 North America Technology Symposium, with the next-generation leading-edge N2 process powered by nanosheet transistors and the unique FinFlex™ technology for the N3 and N3E processes making their debut. You can read further details here

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $145.00 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $67.01 for the same time period, recorded on 10/10/22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) full year performance was -38.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares are logging -53.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $67.65 and $145.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16031344 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) recorded performance in the market was -43.94%, having the revenues showcasing -14.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 358.28B, as it employees total of 52045 workers.

The Analysts eye on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

During the last month, 29 analysts gave the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 83.94, with a change in the price was noted -25.88. In a similar fashion, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited posted a movement of -27.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,946,811 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TSM is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

Technical rundown of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Raw Stochastic average of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.61%.

Considering, the past performance of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.08%, alongside a downfall of -38.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.74% during last recorded quarter.