Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX), which is $86.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $87.57 after opening rate of $87.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $86.13 before closing at $87.06.Recently in News on September 28, 2022, Starbucks Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend. Commemorates Twelfth Consecutive Annual Increase. You can read further details here

Starbucks Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $117.80 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $68.39 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) full year performance was -21.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starbucks Corporation shares are logging -26.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $68.39 and $117.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1842692 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) recorded performance in the market was -25.57%, having the revenues showcasing 11.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 102.56B, as it employees total of 383000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Starbucks Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 82.39, with a change in the price was noted +15.03. In a similar fashion, Starbucks Corporation posted a movement of +21.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,703,282 in trading volumes.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Starbucks Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.06%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Starbucks Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.80%, alongside a downfall of -21.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.96% during last recorded quarter.