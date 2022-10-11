Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH): Lucky investors are lined up for success

For the readers interested in the stock health of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH). It is currently valued at $3.22. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.795, after setting-off with the price of $3.72. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.20 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.79.Recently in News on September 20, 2022, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Enters into Manufacturing Agreement for Ropidoxuridine. Agreement to help advance lead clinical sensitizer drug candidate. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are logging -97.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and -12.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.66 and $126.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 860215 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) recorded performance in the market was -91.63%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.96M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) in the eye of market guru’s

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 0.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.28%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -91.63%. The shares increased approximately by -17.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -91.70% in the period of the last 30 days.