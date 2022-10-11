Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH), which is $2.77 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.84 after opening rate of $2.37 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.19 before closing at $2.33.Recently in News on September 26, 2022, Reviva Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva will present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference being held September 28–29, 2022 and invites investors to participate via virtual one-on-one meetings. Please see additional details below:. You can read further details here

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.63 on 01/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.53 for the same time period, recorded on 08/01/22.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) full year performance was -29.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are logging -33.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 422.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $4.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 597410 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) recorded performance in the market was -4.15%, having the revenues showcasing 149.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.12M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.46, with a change in the price was noted +1.04. In a similar fashion, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +60.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,030,133 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RVPH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.49%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.40%, alongside a downfall of -29.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 64.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by 27.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 149.55% during last recorded quarter.