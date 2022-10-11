REE Automotive Ltd. (REE): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) was valued at $0.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.7123 while reaching the peak value of $0.7245 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.58. The stock current value is $0.63.Recently in News on September 23, 2022, REE Automotive Announces Expiration and Results of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to Warrants. REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) (“REE” or the “Company”), an automotive technology leader and provider of electric vehicle (EV) platforms, announced today the expiration and results of its previously announced exchange offer (the “Offer”) and consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) relating to its outstanding (i) public warrants to purchase Class A ordinary shares of the Company, without par value (the “Class A ordinary shares”), which warrants trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “REEAW” (the “public warrants”), and (ii) related private placement warrants to purchase Class A ordinary shares (the “private placement warrants” and, together with the public warrants, the Warrants”). The Offer and Consent Solicitation expired at midnight (end of day), Eastern Time, on September 22, 2022. You can read further details here

REE Automotive Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.4900 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.5800 for the same time period, recorded on 10/10/22.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) full year performance was -84.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, REE Automotive Ltd. shares are logging -91.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $7.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2245070 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) recorded performance in the market was -88.56%, having the revenues showcasing -44.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 203.59M, as it employees total of 270 workers.

The Analysts eye on REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the REE Automotive Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2289, with a change in the price was noted -1.24. In a similar fashion, REE Automotive Ltd. posted a movement of -66.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,582,807 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

Raw Stochastic average of REE Automotive Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.62%.

Considering, the past performance of REE Automotive Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -88.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.60%, alongside a downfall of -84.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.78% during last recorded quarter.