Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) was valued at $0.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.905 while reaching the peak value of $0.905 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.8497. The stock current value is $1.04.Recently in News on May 16, 2022, Meiwu Technology Company Limited Received Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Bid Price Deficiency. Meiwu Technology Company Limited (“WNW” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: WNW) announced today that on May 13, 2022, the Company received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that the minimum bid price per share for its ordinary shares has been below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and the Company therefore no longer meets the minimum bid price requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). You can read further details here

Meiwu Technology Company Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.2700 on 02/17/22, with the lowest value was $0.5255 for the same time period, recorded on 06/06/22.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) full year performance was -74.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meiwu Technology Company Limited shares are logging -83.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $6.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5667968 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) recorded performance in the market was -62.69%, having the revenues showcasing 30.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.99M, as it employees total of 53 workers.

Analysts verdict on Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meiwu Technology Company Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6917, with a change in the price was noted +0.39. In a similar fashion, Meiwu Technology Company Limited posted a movement of +59.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 222,817 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WNW is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Meiwu Technology Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.84%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Meiwu Technology Company Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.48%, alongside a downfall of -74.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.44% during last recorded quarter.