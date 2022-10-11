Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY)

At the end of the latest market close, Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) was valued at $0.25. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.2708 while reaching the peak value of $0.2749 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.24. The stock current value is $0.27.Recently in News on August 23, 2022, Lottery.com Receives Expected Notice from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. As previously disclosed in the Lottery.com Inc. Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 16, 2022, the Company has not yet finalized its reviews of its financial statements or its assessment of the impact of the findings of the ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls on its historical financial statements or for the financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and is therefore unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the “Form 10-Q”) on a timely basis. The Company is working toward filing the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable, but was unable to file it by the prescribed due date. You can read further details here

Lottery.com Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.6000 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2000 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) full year performance was -97.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lottery.com Inc. shares are logging -98.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $17.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3688560 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) recorded performance in the market was -96.09%, having the revenues showcasing -76.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.41M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

Specialists analysis on Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lottery.com Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7447, with a change in the price was noted -1.04. In a similar fashion, Lottery.com Inc. posted a movement of -79.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,120,371 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LTRY is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY)

Raw Stochastic average of Lottery.com Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -96.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -91.78%, alongside a downfall of -97.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -76.94% during last recorded quarter.