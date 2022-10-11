Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) is priced at $42.29 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $40.66 and reached a high price of $43.58, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $39.87. The stock touched a low price of $40.66.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, Keros Therapeutics Presents Additional Clinical Data from its KER-012 Program and Preclinical Data from its KER-050 Program at the American Society of Bone and Mineral Research 2022 Annual Meeting. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it presented preliminary clinical data from the Part 2 multiple ascending dose (“MAD”) portion of its Phase 1 clinical trial of KER-012 in healthy postmenopausal women at the American Society of Bone and Mineral Research 2022 Annual Meeting on Sunday, September 11, 2022. In addition, Keros also announced preclinical data evaluating the bone anabolic activity of RKER-050, a research form of KER-050, in a mouse model of myelodysplastic syndromes (“MDS”). You can read further details here

Keros Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $68.29 on 04/07/22, with the lowest value was $24.38 for the same time period, recorded on 06/23/22.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) full year performance was 14.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Keros Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -38.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.38 and $68.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 775524 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) recorded performance in the market was -27.72%, having the revenues showcasing 46.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.11B, as it employees total of 97 workers.

Analysts verdict on Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Keros Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.95, with a change in the price was noted -3.85. In a similar fashion, Keros Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -8.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 231,563 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KROS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Keros Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Keros Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.99%, alongside a boost of 14.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.13% during last recorded quarter.