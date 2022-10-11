Investors have a limited window left to buy UBS Group AG (UBS)

UBS Group AG (UBS) is priced at $14.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.70 and reached a high price of $14.73, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.41. The stock touched a low price of $14.328.Recently in News on October 10, 2022, UBS Advisors Drew Freides and Michael Kanigher Named Among America’s Top Wealth Advisors by Forbes/SHOOK Research. UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Private Wealth Advisors Drew Freides and Michael Kanigher have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research America’s Top Wealth Advisors list for 2022. Drew and Michael are Managing Directors at Mainsail Wealth Partners in UBS’s West Coast Market and are ranked #13 and #89 in the country, respectively. You can read further details here

UBS Group AG had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.49 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.92 for the same time period, recorded on 08/30/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

UBS Group AG (UBS) full year performance was -12.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UBS Group AG shares are logging -32.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1449.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.92 and $21.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1516864 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UBS Group AG (UBS) recorded performance in the market was -18.25%, having the revenues showcasing -9.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.40B, as it employees total of 71294 workers.

Specialists analysis on UBS Group AG (UBS)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the UBS Group AG a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.33, with a change in the price was noted -3.04. In a similar fashion, UBS Group AG posted a movement of -17.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,098,901 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UBS is recording 2.92 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.92.

Trends and Technical analysis: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Raw Stochastic average of UBS Group AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.29%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.16%, alongside a downfall of -12.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.48% during last recorded quarter.