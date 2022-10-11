Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI). It is currently valued at $0.37. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.4125, after setting-off with the price of $0.398. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.3506 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.36.Recently in News on September 6, 2022, Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $3.2 Million Contract from the CDC for Development and Clinical Validation of Dual-Path Platform Syphilis Screen & Confirm Assay. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Chembio) (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, today announced it was awarded a $3.2 million contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the development and clinical validation of a rapid point-of-care (POC) diagnostic test for syphilis. You can read further details here

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2500 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.3250 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) full year performance was -84.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares are logging -85.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.32 and $2.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1699432 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) recorded performance in the market was -68.31%, having the revenues showcasing -56.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.98M, as it employees total of 337 workers.

Specialists analysis on Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6610, with a change in the price was noted -0.23. In a similar fashion, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. posted a movement of -38.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,035,979 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CEMI is recording 0.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.81.

Trends and Technical analysis: Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

Raw Stochastic average of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.88%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -68.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.89%, alongside a downfall of -84.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.32% during last recorded quarter.