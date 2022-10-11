AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 14.37M

At the end of the latest market close, AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) was valued at $1.11. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.15 while reaching the peak value of $1.17 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.10. The stock current value is $1.20.Recently in News on September 30, 2022, AMTD IDEA Group Achieved a 27.3% Increase in Net Profit by Delivering the First Set of Combined Financials to Include AMTD Digital Inc. and L’Officiel Inc. SAS. AMTD IDEA Group (“AMTD IDEA” or the “Company”, NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a NYSE and SGX-ST dual listed company and a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Ltd. (“AMTD Group” or the “Group”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022. AMTD Group is a Hong Kong headquartered conglomerate focusing on the “IDEA” strategy to develop the four pillars of core businesses, namely international connectors and business services, digital solutions, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality. You can read further details here

AMTD IDEA Group had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.9000 on 08/02/22, with the lowest value was $1.0100 for the same time period, recorded on 07/13/22.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) full year performance was -74.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMTD IDEA Group shares are logging -90.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $12.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7924277 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) recorded performance in the market was -64.98%, having the revenues showcasing 8.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 433.47M, as it employees total of 39 workers.

Specialists analysis on AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6950, with a change in the price was noted -0.32. In a similar fashion, AMTD IDEA Group posted a movement of -21.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,403,549 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMTD is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

Raw Stochastic average of AMTD IDEA Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.29%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.53%, alongside a downfall of -74.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.82% during last recorded quarter.