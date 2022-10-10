Why is Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) down -0.07% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC). It is currently valued at $14.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $15.24, after setting-off with the price of $15.02. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.45 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.80.Recently in News on October 7, 2022, Ambac Settles RMBS Litigations Against Bank of America. Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC), a financial services holding company whose subsidiaries include Ambac Assurance Corporation (“AAC”), today announced that AAC entered into an agreement to settle all of its claims1 against Bank of America and related entities for $1.84 billion. You can read further details here

Ambac Financial Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.64 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $7.24 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) full year performance was -0.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares are logging -17.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.24 and $17.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3463353 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) recorded performance in the market was -7.79%, having the revenues showcasing 27.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 575.57M, as it employees total of 132 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ambac Financial Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.51, with a change in the price was noted +6.10. In a similar fashion, Ambac Financial Group Inc. posted a movement of +70.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 540,069 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMBC is recording 7.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.06.

Technical breakdown of Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC)

Raw Stochastic average of Ambac Financial Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.96%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ambac Financial Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 80.05%, alongside a downfall of -0.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.81% during last recorded quarter.