Top Ships Inc. (TOPS): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

At the end of the latest market close, Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) was valued at $6.40. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.02 while reaching the peak value of $8.97 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.89. The stock current value is $7.00.Recently in News on October 6, 2022, Top Ships Announces Termination of ATM Program of $19.7 Million. TOP Ships Inc., an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels, announced that it has given notice to terminate the equity distribution agreement for the sale of the Company’s common shares up to an aggregate amount of $19.7 million (the “Agreement”) with Maxim Group LLC in an “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM”). The Company will make no further sales under the ATM. Net proceeds from sales under the ATM amounted to approximately $2.0 million. You can read further details here

Top Ships Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.80 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $2.10 for the same time period, recorded on 09/22/22.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) full year performance was -76.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Top Ships Inc. shares are logging -78.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 233.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.10 and $33.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 22923871 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) recorded performance in the market was -58.08%, having the revenues showcasing -7.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.60M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.63, with a change in the price was noted -6.77. In a similar fashion, Top Ships Inc. posted a movement of -49.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,218,655 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Raw Stochastic average of Top Ships Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.45%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Top Ships Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.54%, alongside a downfall of -76.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 130.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by 34.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.65% during last recorded quarter.