The Boeing Company (BA): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Boeing Company (BA), which is $132.79 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $130.607 after opening rate of $130.36 while the lowest price it went was recorded $128.02 before closing at $129.79.Recently in News on October 6, 2022, Boeing Donates $2 Million To Support Hurricane Ian Recovery and Relief Efforts. Boeing (NYSE:BA) is committing $2 million to assist with on the ground disaster recovery and relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the company announced. This includes a $750,000 donation to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, the state’s lead agency for volunteer and national service that directly manages the Florida Disaster Relief fund. You can read further details here

The Boeing Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $229.67 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $113.02 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

The Boeing Company (BA) full year performance was -42.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Boeing Company shares are logging -43.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $113.02 and $233.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3038124 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Boeing Company (BA) recorded performance in the market was -35.53%, having the revenues showcasing -5.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 78.50B, as it employees total of 142000 workers.

Analysts verdict on The Boeing Company (BA)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the The Boeing Company a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 145.66, with a change in the price was noted -0.18. In a similar fashion, The Boeing Company posted a movement of -0.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,389,486 in trading volumes.

The Boeing Company (BA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The Boeing Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.43%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The Boeing Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.07%, alongside a downfall of -42.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.26% during last recorded quarter.