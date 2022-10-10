Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) is priced at $0.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.1856 and reached a high price of $0.2076, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.23. The stock touched a low price of $0.152.Recently in News on October 6, 2022, Statera Biopharma Completes Fiscal 2021 Audit; Files Form 10-K. Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) (the “Company” or “Statera Biopharma”), a biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, today announced that the audit of the Company’s financial statements for fiscal 2021 is complete and that the Company today filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-K”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). With the Form 10-K now on file, the Company is focused on the completion and filing of the Forms 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Statera Biopharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3800 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.1110 for the same time period, recorded on 09/27/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) full year performance was -92.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Statera Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -96.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.11 and $4.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6736509 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) recorded performance in the market was -93.28%, having the revenues showcasing -44.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.90M, as it employees total of 46 workers.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Statera Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2175, with a change in the price was noted -0.09. In a similar fashion, Statera Biopharma Inc. posted a movement of -36.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,727,471 in trading volumes.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Statera Biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.95%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Statera Biopharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -93.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -42.52%, alongside a downfall of -92.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.82% during last recorded quarter.