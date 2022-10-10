Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) is priced at $3.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.88 and reached a high price of $4.04, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.76. The stock touched a low price of $3.1006.Recently in News on October 4, 2022, Quanergy Announces Reverse Stock Split. Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) (“Quanergy” or the “Company”) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a ratio of 1-for-20 (the “reverse stock split”). The reverse stock split will be effective at 4:01 p.m. (EDT) on October 6, 2022, and shares of Common Stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) opens on Friday, October 7, 2022. The Common Stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the trading symbol “QNGY,” but will trade under the following new CUSIP number starting October 7, 2022: 74764U 203. The reverse stock split was approved by Quanergy’s stockholders at the special meeting of stockholders held on October 3, 2022. You can read further details here

Quanergy Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $201.20 on 01/25/22, with the lowest value was $3.04 for the same time period, recorded on 10/04/22.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) full year performance was -98.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quanergy Systems Inc. shares are logging -98.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.04 and $202.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 513122 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) recorded performance in the market was -98.01%, having the revenues showcasing -51.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.69M, as it employees total of 141 workers.

Analysts verdict on Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quanergy Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.03, with a change in the price was noted -20.22. In a similar fashion, Quanergy Systems Inc. posted a movement of -83.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 148,633 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QNGY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Quanergy Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.20%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Quanergy Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -98.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -89.85%, alongside a downfall of -98.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.46% during last recorded quarter.