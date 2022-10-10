Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is priced at $0.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.723 and reached a high price of $0.7395, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.70. The stock touched a low price of $0.69.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, FGS and G7 launch new commercial logistics vehicles fuel solutions that combine operational efficiency and carbon neutrality. Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) (“Recon” or the “Company”) today announced that Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology Ltd. (“FGS”), a subsidiary of two mainland China variable interest entities with contractual ties to the Company’s subsidiary, Recon Hengda Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., is expanding on its previous cooperation agreement with its latest packing cooperation memorandum (the “Memorandum”) with Hui Tong Tian Xia Petrochemical (Dalian) Co. Ltd (“Huitong Dalian”), to jointly launch a new generation of industry solutions to serve the national commercial logistics fleet more efficiently and to explore low carbon sustainability with logistics companies by bringing carbon neutral solutions. Huitong Dalian is a leading Chinese company focused on fleet fuel management and is an affiliate of Beijing Hui Tong Tian Xia IOT Technology CO. Ltd (“G7”). You can read further details here

Recon Technology Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6000 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.5025 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) full year performance was -70.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Recon Technology Ltd. shares are logging -73.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $2.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 525795 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) recorded performance in the market was -45.06%, having the revenues showcasing 2.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.79M, as it employees total of 184 workers.

Specialists analysis on Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Recon Technology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6958, with a change in the price was noted -0.09. In a similar fashion, Recon Technology Ltd. posted a movement of -11.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 185,281 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCON is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Raw Stochastic average of Recon Technology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.34%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.57%, alongside a downfall of -70.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.73% during last recorded quarter.