Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV)

At the end of the latest market close, Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) was valued at $1.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.01 while reaching the peak value of $1.03 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.8006. The stock current value is $0.91.Recently in News on October 6, 2022, Vicinity Motor Corp. Secures Order for Four Vicinity Lightning Electric Buses for Use at Honolulu International Airport. Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) (“Vicinity” or the “Company”), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced that it has received an order from strategic partner Sustainability Partners LLC (“SP”), an ESG focused Public Benefit Company committed to eliminating deferred maintenance infrastructure by enabling sustainability, for four (4) Vicinity Lightning™ electric buses via Soderholm Sales & Leasing, Inc. (“Soderholm”), Vicinity’s Pacific Islands distributor. You can read further details here

Vicinity Motor Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2900 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.8006 for the same time period, recorded on 10/07/22.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) full year performance was -83.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vicinity Motor Corp. shares are logging -84.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and -5.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.96 and $5.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1105478 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) recorded performance in the market was -73.97%, having the revenues showcasing -25.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.22M, as it employees total of 60 workers.

Specialists analysis on Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3263, with a change in the price was noted -0.84. In a similar fashion, Vicinity Motor Corp. posted a movement of -47.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 282,041 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV)

Raw Stochastic average of Vicinity Motor Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.69%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -73.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.83%, alongside a downfall of -83.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.94% during last recorded quarter.