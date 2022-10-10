Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.59

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) is priced at $0.31 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.302 and reached a high price of $0.328, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.29. The stock touched a low price of $0.295.Recently in News on September 30, 2022, Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Eighth Aframax Vessel. Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG), (“we” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, today announced that it has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to purchase the M/T Phoenix Beacon, a 105,525 dwt Aframax tanker vessel built in 2011 by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. – Ulsan, South Korea, from an unaffiliated third party for a gross purchase price of US$35 million. The M/T Phoenix Beacon is fitted with a ballast water treatment system (BWTS), and its next scheduled special survey is not due until 2026. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the Company by early December 2022 and will be renamed M/T P. Monterey. You can read further details here

Performance Shipping Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.7500 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.2100 for the same time period, recorded on 09/27/22.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) full year performance was -94.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Performance Shipping Inc. shares are logging -94.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $6.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4320331 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) recorded performance in the market was -91.57%, having the revenues showcasing -49.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.99M, as it employees total of 152 workers.

Specialists analysis on Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5857, with a change in the price was noted -2.46. In a similar fashion, Performance Shipping Inc. posted a movement of -88.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,148,942 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PSHG is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.39.

Trends and Technical analysis: Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG)

Raw Stochastic average of Performance Shipping Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -91.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -89.14%, alongside a downfall of -94.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.10% during last recorded quarter.