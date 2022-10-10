Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Profit Margins posted 16.20% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) was valued at $485.23. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $485.16 while reaching the peak value of $496.52 and lowest value recorded on the day was $483.02. The stock current value is $496.09.Recently in News on September 27, 2022, Northrop Grumman Announces Webcast, Conference Call of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announced today that its third quarter 2022 financial results will be posted on its investor relations website on Oct. 27, 2022. Prior to the market opening, and after the filing of the earnings release on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company will issue an advisory release notifying the public of the availability of the complete and full text earnings release on the company’s website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com. You can read further details here

Northrop Grumman Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $515.49 on 09/21/22, with the lowest value was $364.62 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/22.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) full year performance was 29.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Northrop Grumman Corporation shares are logging -3.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $345.90 and $515.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1096732 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) recorded performance in the market was 28.17%, having the revenues showcasing 4.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 75.07B, as it employees total of 88000 workers.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Northrop Grumman Corporation a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 472.99, with a change in the price was noted +38.01. In a similar fashion, Northrop Grumman Corporation posted a movement of +8.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 778,326 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NOC is recording 0.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Northrop Grumman Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.05%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Northrop Grumman Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.38%, alongside a boost of 29.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.33% during last recorded quarter.