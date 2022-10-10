Immunic Inc. (IMUX): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Immunic Inc. (IMUX) was valued at $3.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.73 while reaching the peak value of $4.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.60. The stock current value is $5.70.Recently in News on October 10, 2022, Immunic, Inc. Announces $60.0 Million Oversubscribed Private Placement Equity Financing. Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) (“Immunic” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with select accredited investors and certain existing investors to issue and sell an aggregate of 8,696,552 shares of its common stock (“Common Stock”) at a price of $4.35 per share, reflecting a 10% premium to the closing price on October 7, 2022 on NASDAQ, and pre-funded warrants (“Pre-Funded Warrants”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,096,552 shares of Common Stock at a purchase price of $4.34 per pre-funded warrant share, through a private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) financing. The Pre-Funded Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.01 per share of Common Stock, to be immediately exercisable and remain exercisable until exercised in full. Immunic anticipates the gross proceeds from the PIPE to be approximately $60.0 million, before deducting any offering related expenses. The financing is expected to close on October 12, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Immunic Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.50 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $2.52 for the same time period, recorded on 06/02/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) full year performance was -49.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Immunic Inc. shares are logging -60.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 126.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.52 and $14.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 24827665 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Immunic Inc. (IMUX) recorded performance in the market was -58.62%, having the revenues showcasing 0.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 114.01M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

The Analysts eye on Immunic Inc. (IMUX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Immunic Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.23, with a change in the price was noted -0.95. In a similar fashion, Immunic Inc. posted a movement of -14.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 719,625 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMUX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Immunic Inc. (IMUX)

Raw Stochastic average of Immunic Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.59%.

Considering, the past performance of Immunic Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.89%, alongside a downfall of -49.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.25% during last recorded quarter.