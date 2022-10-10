Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is on the roll with an average volume of 22.01M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), which is $2.81 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.02 after opening rate of $2.88 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.80 before closing at $3.01.Recently in News on September 27, 2022, Grab targets Group Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by H2 2024 as it accelerates path to profitability. Expects revenue to grow by 45%-55% in 2023 on a constant currency basis. You can read further details here

Grab Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) full year performance was -72.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grab Holdings Limited shares are logging -83.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.26 and $17.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20272686 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) recorded performance in the market was -60.59%, having the revenues showcasing 17.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.59B, as it employees total of 8834 workers.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Grab Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.90, with a change in the price was noted +0.23. In a similar fashion, Grab Holdings Limited posted a movement of +9.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 26,957,113 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRAB is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Grab Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.89%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Grab Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.25%, alongside a downfall of -72.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.57% during last recorded quarter.