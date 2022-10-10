Gear up for the change! Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has hit the volume of 760998

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF). It is currently valued at $0.30. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.39, after setting-off with the price of $0.27. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.27 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.27.Recently in News on September 28, 2022, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2022. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (“Dunxin” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender servicing individuals and small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”) in Hubei Province, China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of 2022. The unaudited consolidated financial statements and other financial information included in this press release have been stated in Renminbi (“RMB”) unless otherwise indicated. You can read further details here

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2000 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.2200 for the same time period, recorded on 10/04/22.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) full year performance was -78.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares are logging -84.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $1.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 760998 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) recorded performance in the market was -71.70%, having the revenues showcasing -35.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.26M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

The Analysts eye on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4650, with a change in the price was noted -0.25. In a similar fashion, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited posted a movement of -45.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 107,111 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.22%.

Considering, the past performance of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.87%, alongside a downfall of -78.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.47% during last recorded quarter.