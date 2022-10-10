Enservco Corporation (ENSV): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is priced at $1.54 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.50 and reached a high price of $1.81, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.50. The stock touched a low price of $1.46.Recently in News on September 1, 2022, Enservco Corporation Announces Change in Independent Registered Public Accounting Firms. Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today announced the appointment of Pannell Kerr Forster of Texas, P.C. (“PKF Texas”) as its independent registered public accounting firm effective immediately. PKF Texas replaces Plante & Moran PLLC (“Plante”). You can read further details here

Enservco Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.7600 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.5502 for the same time period, recorded on 02/18/22.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) full year performance was 1.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enservco Corporation shares are logging -82.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 179.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $8.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 881480 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enservco Corporation (ENSV) recorded performance in the market was 80.54%, having the revenues showcasing -22.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.20M, as it employees total of 81 workers.

Specialists analysis on Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Enservco Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8553, with a change in the price was noted -1.02. In a similar fashion, Enservco Corporation posted a movement of -39.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 494,471 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ENSV is recording 2.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.04.

Trends and Technical analysis: Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

Raw Stochastic average of Enservco Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.21%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 80.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.04%, alongside a boost of 1.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.61% during last recorded quarter.