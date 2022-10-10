Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) is priced at $6.24 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.86 and reached a high price of $6.34, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.92. The stock touched a low price of $5.80.Recently in News on October 6, 2022, Capricor Therapeutics to Present One-Year Results from HOPE-2 Open Label Extension Study at World Muscle Society 2022. Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) a biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of muscular and other select diseases, announced today that the Company will present one-year safety and efficacy results from its HOPE-2 open-label extension study with lead asset CAP-1002 for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). These data will be featured in a poster presentation at this year’s World Muscle Society Congress (WMS) being held both virtually and in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada from October 11-15, 2022. You can read further details here

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.41 on 10/05/22, with the lowest value was $2.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) full year performance was 69.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -2.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 143.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.56 and $6.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 528836 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) recorded performance in the market was 112.97%, having the revenues showcasing 40.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 144.08M, as it employees total of 48 workers.

Analysts verdict on Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Capricor Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.75, with a change in the price was noted +3.15. In a similar fashion, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +101.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 165,433 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CAPR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.35%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Capricor Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 112.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 74.79%, alongside a boost of 69.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.86% during last recorded quarter.