Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV), which is $18.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.07 after opening rate of $21.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.89 before closing at $24.49.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. shares are logging -92.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.05 and $243.99.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1424771 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) recorded performance in the market was -76.90%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 166.11M.

Specialists analysis on Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.90%.