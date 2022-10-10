Akerna Corp. (KERN): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Akerna Corp. (KERN). It is currently valued at $0.10. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.1295, after setting-off with the price of $0.1289. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.0978 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.11.Recently in News on October 3, 2022, Akerna Corp. Announces Pricing of $5.0 Million Private Placement of Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock. Akerna Corp. (Nasdaq: KERN) (“Akerna” or the “Company”), a leading enterprise software company and developer of one of the most comprehensive technology infrastructures, ecosystems, and compliance engines powering the global cannabis industry, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 400,000 shares of Series A convertible redeemable preferred stock and 100,000 shares of Series B convertible redeemable preferred stock. Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock has a purchase price of $9.50, representing an original issue discount of 5% of the $10.00 stated value of each share. Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock is convertible into shares of the Company’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $0.25 per share. Shares of the Series A and Series B preferred stock are convertible at the option of the holder at any time following the Company’s receipt of stockholder approval of a reverse stock split of the Company’s shares of common stock. The Company and the holders of the Series A and Series B preferred stock also entered into a registration rights agreement to register the resale of the shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Series A and Series B preferred stock. Total gross proceeds from the offerings, before deducting discounts, placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses, is $5.0 million. You can read further details here

Akerna Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9200 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.0872 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Akerna Corp. (KERN) full year performance was -96.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akerna Corp. shares are logging -97.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $3.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 31064731 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akerna Corp. (KERN) recorded performance in the market was -94.23%, having the revenues showcasing -35.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.20M, as it employees total of 204 workers.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Akerna Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2111, with a change in the price was noted -0.36. In a similar fashion, Akerna Corp. posted a movement of -78.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,115,119 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KERN is recording 1.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Akerna Corp. (KERN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Akerna Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.96%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Akerna Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -90.29%, alongside a downfall of -96.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.09% during last recorded quarter.