Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS), which is $22.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $23.03 after opening rate of $22.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $22.24 before closing at $22.30.Recently in News on August 30, 2022, Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces WDS Half-Year 2022 Report. Woodside’s Half-Year results for the period ended 30 June 2022 were released to the ASX on Tuesday 30 August 2022 and are available for review at https: You can read further details here

Woodside Energy Group Ltd had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.14 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $15.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) full year performance was 26.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Woodside Energy Group Ltd shares are logging -12.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.67 and $26.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1850905 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) recorded performance in the market was 43.62%, having the revenues showcasing 7.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.28B, as it employees total of 3684 workers.

Analysts verdict on Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Woodside Energy Group Ltd a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.08, with a change in the price was noted +1.32. In a similar fashion, Woodside Energy Group Ltd posted a movement of +6.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 805,632 in trading volumes.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Woodside Energy Group Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.17%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Woodside Energy Group Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.33%, alongside a boost of 26.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.88% during last recorded quarter.