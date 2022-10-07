United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 55.11K

At the end of the latest market close, United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) was valued at $1.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.02 while reaching the peak value of $2.04 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.62. The stock current value is $1.90.Recently in News on August 24, 2022, UTime Limited Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F. UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) (“UTime” or the “Company), a mobile device manufacturing company focused on China and other emerging markets, today announced that it has received a notice (“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) as a result of its failure to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (the “Form 20-F”) in a timely fashion. The Notice advised the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”). You can read further details here

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3000 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $1.1000 for the same time period, recorded on 05/18/22.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) full year performance was -62.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United Time Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -68.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.10 and $6.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 516788 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) recorded performance in the market was -28.84%, having the revenues showcasing 18.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.32M, as it employees total of 221 workers.

Analysts verdict on United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the United Time Technology Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5978, with a change in the price was noted +0.72. In a similar fashion, United Time Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +61.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 48,676 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UTME is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of United Time Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.26%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of United Time Technology Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.39%, alongside a downfall of -62.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.75% during last recorded quarter.