This is to seal it as Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) shares are up 81.17% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) was valued at $38.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $38.37 while reaching the peak value of $41.93 and lowest value recorded on the day was $38.37. The stock current value is $41.85.Recently in News on October 6, 2022, Sylvamo Completes Sale of Russian Operations. Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world’s paper company, is announcing it reached an agreement and completed the sale of its Russian operations to Pulp Invest Limited Liability Company for $420 million. After foreign currency exchange rates and transaction fees, Sylvamo received approximately $390 million in cash proceeds. You can read further details here

Sylvamo Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.00 on 06/06/22, with the lowest value was $26.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) full year performance was 68.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sylvamo Corporation shares are logging -21.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.10 and $53.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 814389 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) recorded performance in the market was 50.05%, having the revenues showcasing 40.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.86B, as it employees total of 7500 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 39.90, with a change in the price was noted -5.82. In a similar fashion, Sylvamo Corporation posted a movement of -12.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 583,366 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLVM is recording 5.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.12.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sylvamo Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sylvamo Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.76%, alongside a boost of 68.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.96% during last recorded quarter.