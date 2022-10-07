This is to seal it as Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) shares are up 22.01% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) was valued at $2.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.49 while reaching the peak value of $2.77 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.30. The stock current value is $2.55.Recently in News on September 28, 2022, Hempacco to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 28 at 12:45pm ET. Hempacco’s presentation will highlight the growing traction of the Company’s expanding line of hemp smokable products. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hempacco Co. Inc. shares are logging -93.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.09 and $41.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 940741 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) recorded performance in the market was -67.22%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.06M.

Analysts verdict on Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hempacco Co. Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.96%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Hempacco Co. Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.22%. The shares increased approximately by -1.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -46.20% in the period of the last 30 days.