The clock is ticking: TransAlta Corporation (TAC)

At the end of the latest market close, TransAlta Corporation (TAC) was valued at $8.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.91 while reaching the peak value of $8.92 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.44. The stock current value is $8.50.Recently in News on September 21, 2022, TransAlta Corporation Announces Conversion Results for Series E and F Preferred Shares. Further to TransAlta Corporation’s (“TransAlta” or the “Company”) (TSX: TA)(NYSE: TAC) press release dated August 31, 2022, the Company announced today that after taking into account all election notices received for the conversion of the Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E (the “Series E Shares”) into Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series F (the “Series F Shares”), there were only 89,945 Series E Shares tendered for conversion, which is less than the one million shares required to give effect to conversions into Series F Shares. As a result, none of the Series E Shares will be converted into Series F Shares on September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

TransAlta Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.13 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $8.44 for the same time period, recorded on 10/06/22.

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) full year performance was -21.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TransAlta Corporation shares are logging -29.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and -3.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.82 and $12.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 567135 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TransAlta Corporation (TAC) recorded performance in the market was -23.56%, having the revenues showcasing -26.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.33B, as it employees total of 1282 workers.

Market experts do have their say about TransAlta Corporation (TAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TransAlta Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.54, with a change in the price was noted -2.38. In a similar fashion, TransAlta Corporation posted a movement of -21.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 393,494 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TAC is recording 6.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.10.

Technical breakdown of TransAlta Corporation (TAC)

Raw Stochastic average of TransAlta Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.82%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TransAlta Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.44%, alongside a downfall of -21.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.85% during last recorded quarter.