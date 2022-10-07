Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI), which is $73.76 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $77.20 after opening rate of $75.44 while the lowest price it went was recorded $72.07 before closing at $78.91.Recently in News on October 4, 2022, Silvergate Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call. Silvergate Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “Silvergate”) (NYSE:SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital asset industry, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, with a conference call to follow at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) the same day. You can read further details here

Silvergate Capital Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $162.65 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $50.65 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) full year performance was -54.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Silvergate Capital Corporation shares are logging -69.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.65 and $239.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 900915 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) recorded performance in the market was -50.23%, having the revenues showcasing 16.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.31B, as it employees total of 279 workers.

Analysts verdict on Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Silvergate Capital Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 79.71, with a change in the price was noted -2.11. In a similar fashion, Silvergate Capital Corporation posted a movement of -2.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 939,482 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SI is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Silvergate Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.45%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Silvergate Capital Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.46%, alongside a downfall of -54.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.58% during last recorded quarter.