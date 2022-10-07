Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) is priced at $23.01 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $21.00 and reached a high price of $23.37, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $20.36. The stock touched a low price of $21.00.Recently in News on October 6, 2022, Perion Preliminary Results for the Third Quarter of 2022 Indicate Adjusted EBITDA of $31 Million, A Year-Over-Year Increase of 76%. The Company will announce its third quarter 2022 financial results on November 9, 2022. You can read further details here

Perion Network Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.69 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $16.41 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) full year performance was 11.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Perion Network Ltd. shares are logging -30.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.41 and $33.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1368437 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) recorded performance in the market was -4.32%, having the revenues showcasing 24.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.06B, as it employees total of 420 workers.

Analysts verdict on Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Perion Network Ltd. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.83, with a change in the price was noted +3.59. In a similar fashion, Perion Network Ltd. posted a movement of +18.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 332,861 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PERI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Perion Network Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.24%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Perion Network Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.09%, alongside a boost of 11.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.38% during last recorded quarter.