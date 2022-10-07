Market data suggests positive returns on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

At the end of the latest market close, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) was valued at $43.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $43.18 while reaching the peak value of $46.01 and lowest value recorded on the day was $41.50. The stock current value is $45.19.Recently in News on August 31, 2022, ScottsMiracle-Gro Names Board Member and Former Chief Financial Officer David Evans Interim CFO. Updates Fiscal 2022 Free Cash Flow Outlook; Reaffirms Full-year Earnings Guidance. You can read further details here

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $167.09 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $41.50 for the same time period, recorded on 10/06/22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) full year performance was -69.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares are logging -74.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.56 and $180.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2586772 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) recorded performance in the market was -71.93%, having the revenues showcasing -44.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.58B, as it employees total of 2400 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 76.05, with a change in the price was noted -52.45. In a similar fashion, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company posted a movement of -53.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 669,175 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SMG is recording 8.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.55.

Technical rundown of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

Raw Stochastic average of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.42%.

Considering, the past performance of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.13%, alongside a downfall of -69.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.17% during last recorded quarter.