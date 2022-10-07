Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), which is $0.25 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.283 after opening rate of $0.26 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.26 before closing at $0.27.Recently in News on October 4, 2022, Ideanomics, Solectrac complete industry-leading delivery of electric tractors to major fleet operators. Ideanomics (Nasdaq: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV), today announced that its subsidiary Solectrac secured significant new business-to-business contracts to supply electric tractors to customers operating large fleets. Solectrac has provided a combined total of 17 powerful, zero-emission and quiet e25 tractors to the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources and a leading private sector plant nursery. You can read further details here

Ideanomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4500 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2501 for the same time period, recorded on 10/07/22.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) full year performance was -85.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ideanomics Inc. shares are logging -88.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $2.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6467071 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) recorded performance in the market was -77.28%, having the revenues showcasing -62.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 144.63M, as it employees total of 559 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6047, with a change in the price was noted -0.34. In a similar fashion, Ideanomics Inc. posted a movement of -56.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,327,108 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IDEX is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.31%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ideanomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -73.79%, alongside a downfall of -85.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by -50.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.58% during last recorded quarter.