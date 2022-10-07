HyreCar Inc. (HYRE): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) is priced at $0.88 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.9496 and reached a high price of $0.9499, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.92. The stock touched a low price of $0.8505.Recently in News on October 4, 2022, HyreCar’s Fleet Partner AmeriDrive Initiates First New Car Purchases. Agreement to source vehicles from one of the largest rental car companies in the United States. You can read further details here

HyreCar Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.8400 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.5599 for the same time period, recorded on 07/01/22.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) full year performance was -89.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HyreCar Inc. shares are logging -91.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $9.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 513119 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) recorded performance in the market was -81.40%, having the revenues showcasing 19.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.81M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

Market experts do have their say about HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the HyreCar Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9306, with a change in the price was noted -0.21. In a similar fashion, HyreCar Inc. posted a movement of -19.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,806,252 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)

Raw Stochastic average of HyreCar Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.65%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of HyreCar Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.53%, alongside a downfall of -89.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -36.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.52% during last recorded quarter.