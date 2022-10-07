Here is what you need to look for: SurgePays Inc. (SURG)

SurgePays Inc. (SURG) is priced at $5.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.99 and reached a high price of $6.10, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.73. The stock touched a low price of $5.29.Recently in News on October 5, 2022, SurgePays Passes 200,000 Mobile Broadband Subscribers. Achieves 2022 Wireless Subscriber Guidance Ahead of Schedule. You can read further details here

SurgePays Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.30 on 08/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

SurgePays Inc. (SURG) full year performance was -11.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SurgePays Inc. shares are logging -25.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 209.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.76 and $7.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 525687 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SurgePays Inc. (SURG) recorded performance in the market was 169.31%, having the revenues showcasing 17.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.76M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Analysts verdict on SurgePays Inc. (SURG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.97, with a change in the price was noted +1.70. In a similar fashion, SurgePays Inc. posted a movement of +45.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 153,110 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SURG is recording 6.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.67.

SurgePays Inc. (SURG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SurgePays Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SurgePays Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 169.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.57%, alongside a downfall of -11.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.49% during last recorded quarter.