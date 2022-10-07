Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (CNVY) Quarterly Performance is 0.48%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (CNVY) was valued at $10.56. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.53 while reaching the peak value of $10.61 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.51. The stock current value is $10.51.Recently in News on June 21, 2022, Convey To Be Taken Private By TPG. Convey Shareholders to Receive $10.50 per Share in Cash, Representing a 99% Premium Over Convey’s 30-Day Volume Weighted Average Price. You can read further details here

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.73 on 09/14/22, with the lowest value was $3.75 for the same time period, recorded on 06/13/22.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (CNVY) full year performance was 31.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. shares are logging -2.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 180.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.75 and $10.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1743565 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (CNVY) recorded performance in the market was 25.72%, having the revenues showcasing 0.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 770.28M, as it employees total of 3510 workers.

The Analysts eye on Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (CNVY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.19, with a change in the price was noted +5.13. In a similar fashion, Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +95.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 334,015 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNVY is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Technical rundown of Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (CNVY)

Raw Stochastic average of Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.00%.

Considering, the past performance of Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.69%, alongside a boost of 31.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.48% during last recorded quarter.