Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.80M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO), which is $0.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.5705 after opening rate of $0.5349 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.5349 before closing at $0.52.Recently in News on September 1, 2022, Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. Announces September 21, 2022 as the Ex-Dividend Date for Special Cash Dividend of $1.43 per share. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) (“Catalyst,” the “Company” or “we”) today announced that the ex-dividend date for the special, one-time cash dividend of $1.43 per share to holders of the Company’s Common Stock previously disclosed by the Company will be September 21, 2022. The dividend is payable on September 20, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2022. Stockholders of record on the record date who sell their shares prior to the ex-dividend date will not receive the special dividend. The aggregate amount of the payment to be made in connection with this special dividend will be approximately $45 million. You can read further details here

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0900 on 08/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.3501 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) full year performance was -43.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -49.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 508.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $1.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 658917 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) recorded performance in the market was 133.06%, having the revenues showcasing 17.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.00M, as it employees total of 45 workers.

The Analysts eye on Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4969, with a change in the price was noted +0.20. In a similar fashion, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of +55.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,449,666 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CBIO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.74%.

Considering, the past performance of Catalyst Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 133.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 235.25%, alongside a downfall of -43.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.69% during last recorded quarter.