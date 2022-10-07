Borr Drilling Limited (BORR): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), which is $4.04 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.0999 after opening rate of $3.77 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.76 before closing at $3.88.Recently in News on September 30, 2022, Borr Drilling Limited: 2022 AGM Results Notification. Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) advises that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on September 30, 2022 at 09:00 ADT at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 were presented to the Meeting. You can read further details here

Borr Drilling Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.96 on 06/02/22, with the lowest value was $1.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) full year performance was 103.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borr Drilling Limited shares are logging -41.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 179.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.45 and $6.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1339807 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) recorded performance in the market was 96.12%, having the revenues showcasing 6.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 924.58M, as it employees total of 517 workers.

Analysts verdict on Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Borr Drilling Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.34, with a change in the price was noted -0.85. In a similar fashion, Borr Drilling Limited posted a movement of -17.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,055,041 in trading volumes.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.04%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Borr Drilling Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 96.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.70%, alongside a boost of 103.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.32% during last recorded quarter.