AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let's start up with the current stock price of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), which is $7.93 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.555 after opening rate of $8.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.10 before closing at $8.20.Recently in News on October 4, 2022, AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Stockholder Call. AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today it will report third quarter 2022 earnings after market close on October 24, 2022. AGNC will hold a stockholder call and audio webcast on October 25, 2022 at 8:30 am ET. Callers who do not plan on asking a question and have internet access are encouraged to utilize the free webcast at www.AGNC.com. Those who plan on participating in the Q&A or do not have internet available may access the call by dialing (877) 300-5922 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 902-6621 (international). Please advise the operator you are dialing in for the AGNC Investment Corp. stockholder call. A slide presentation will accompany the call and will be available at www.AGNC.com. Select the Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation link to download and print the presentation in advance of the stockholder call.An archived audio of the stockholder call combined with the slide presentation will be available on the AGNC website after the call on October 25, 2022. In addition, there will be a phone recording available one hour after the call on October 25, 2022 through November 1, 2022. Those who are interested in hearing the recording of the presentation can access it by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international), passcode 8033374.

AGNC Investment Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.66 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $7.93 for the same time period, recorded on 10/07/22.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) full year performance was -48.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AGNC Investment Corp. shares are logging -52.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and -2.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.10 and $16.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13837053 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) recorded performance in the market was -45.48%, having the revenues showcasing -28.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.42B, as it employees total of 50 workers.

The Analysts eye on AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AGNC Investment Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.53, with a change in the price was noted -4.35. In a similar fashion, AGNC Investment Corp. posted a movement of -35.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,627,203 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGNC is recording 6.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical rundown of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Raw Stochastic average of AGNC Investment Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.63%.

Considering, the past performance of AGNC Investment Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.82%, alongside a downfall of -48.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.20% during last recorded quarter.