Why is Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) up 46.77% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) was valued at $13.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.45 while reaching the peak value of $14.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.34. The stock current value is $14.31.Recently in News on October 5, 2022, Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for September 2022. – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today reported that for the month of September 2022, the Company had an average of 130 drilling rigs operating in the United States. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company had an average of 128 drilling rigs operating in the United States. You can read further details here

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.53 on 05/31/22, with the lowest value was $8.44 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) full year performance was 46.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are logging -30.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 113.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.70 and $20.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2888756 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) recorded performance in the market was 69.35%, having the revenues showcasing 3.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.15B, as it employees total of 5000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.22, with a change in the price was noted +0.01. In a similar fashion, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. posted a movement of +0.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,139,730 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PTEN is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

Trends and Technical analysis: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.19%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 69.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.65%, alongside a boost of 46.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.77% during last recorded quarter.