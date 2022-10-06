Why is Cactus Inc. (WHD) up 11.98% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cactus Inc. (WHD). It is currently valued at $45.52. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $45.71, after setting-off with the price of $42.56. Company’s stock value dipped to $42.48 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $42.60.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Cactus Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results. Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2022. You can read further details here

Cactus Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.18 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $34.70 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) full year performance was 11.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cactus Inc. shares are logging -29.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $34.70 and $64.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 520549 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cactus Inc. (WHD) recorded performance in the market was 19.38%, having the revenues showcasing 14.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.61B, as it employees total of 1037 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cactus Inc. (WHD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.56, with a change in the price was noted -0.04. In a similar fashion, Cactus Inc. posted a movement of -0.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 529,198 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WHD is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Cactus Inc. (WHD)

Raw Stochastic average of Cactus Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.87%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cactus Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.36%, alongside a boost of 11.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.52% during last recorded quarter.